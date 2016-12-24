MandK Unveils Nigeria’s First Family Entertainment Center – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
MandK Unveils Nigeria's First Family Entertainment Center
Leadership Newspapers
Children and parents alike are in for a fun-filled adventure as MandK Activity Center Limited (MACL), an entertainment company has unveiled Nigeria's first family entertainment centre. The event centre which recently launched its brand in Lagos …
MandK set to revolutionise family entertainment
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG