Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MandK Unveils Nigeria’s First Family Entertainment Center – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
MandK Unveils Nigeria's First Family Entertainment Center
Leadership Newspapers
Children and parents alike are in for a fun-filled adventure as MandK Activity Center Limited (MACL), an entertainment company has unveiled Nigeria's first family entertainment centre. The event centre which recently launched its brand in Lagos
MandK set to revolutionise family entertainmentGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.