MandK Unveils Nigeria’s First Family Entertainment Center

Children and parents alike are in for a fun-filled adventure as MandK Activity Center Limited (MACL), an entertainment company has unveiled Nigeria’s first family entertainment centre.

The event centre which recently launched its brand in Lagos promises a safe and thrilling environment for kids, teenagers and adults.

With plans to provide interactive Family Entertainment in Nigeria and West Africa by developing and operating world-class leisure and entertainment centers under the Maxtivity Brand, Maxtivity family entertainment centers will offer a full bouquet of unique attractions and games for kids, teens and adults such as bumper cars, extreme trampolines, bowling, soft play, thrill rides, pedal boats, climbing walls, challenge ropes course, arcades, video games and so much more. The centers will also offer party rooms, lounge and food in a secure, well-designed environment comparable to the highest quality & safety standards around the world.

Speaking on the launch, CEO of Maxitivity, Kemi Osinibi, said, “We offer exciting attractions to delight, inspire, entertain and educate individuals of all ages, especially adults. It’s important to note that Maxtivity was established with a desire to truly revitalize the Nigerian entertainment landscape and offer a platform that can satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians who have long felt the void of opportunities within the country. We are positioned to offer only the very best of entertainment while satisfying the recreational needs of our customers.”

The founders, Kemi Osinibi with 25 years of local and international experience in entertainment, consumer and service industries, and Mope Abudu with twenty-five years of business management experience, spent 3 years of detailed research into the operating dynamics and key success factors of family entertainment centers and also a market survey which unveiled that leisure, family bonding, social interaction relaxation and fun were cited by the responders as some of the factors that would encourage them to visit a family entertainment center. They also received training and certification from the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA).

The first Maxitivity family entertainment centre will be launched on Saturday December 24 at Jabi Mall In Abuja.

