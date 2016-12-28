Man’s eye hit by Policeman’s stray bullet (Photo)

A shot fired by an unidentified policeman attached to Police Area Command, Idi-Ape Ibadan, on Monday hit one of the eyes of a man identified as Mr Yomi Olaitan, around Oje market, Agodi Gate road, Ibadan.

It was gathered that the victim and other occupants of the car, including his younger brother, were coming from Agodi Gate when the incident happened.

It was further learnt that Mr Olaitan who was driving a brown Honda Accord car behind a truck, was hit in the right eye as his brown Ankara top was soaked with blood.



Sources also informed that the truck driver was engaged in a hot argument, allegedly related with money issues, with the police officers.

The driver of the truck reportedly refused to play ball, the insistence said to have led to a prolonged argument and subsequent shooting by one of the policemen.

The gunshot scared people around the vicinity, as they scampered for safety, especially when they noticed the blood stain on a victim.

Olaitan and other two occupants had reportedly waited to allow the truck driver sort himself out with the police team but that was not to be as he landed in the hospital.

The younger brother of the victim, who was in the car with his son, immediately stopped one of the officers from escaping from the scene.

Olaitan’s brother, sources informed, also collapsed in the process of dragging the issue with the police officers. He was however revived by good-spirited people as he joined his brother, while being taken to the hospital.

It was learnt that the victim was initially rushed to Molly Hospital, Idi Ape, where he received first aid treatment before he was again rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan and admitted at West 1 private ward.

As at the time of filing this report, Mr Olaitan was being prepared for surgery, though it was gathered from family sources that his brain was not affected.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Oyo State Police Command, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu confirmed the incident but was quick to add that it was unintentional.

He said: “Some policemen were responding to a distress call when the incident happened. A truck driver had abducted an FRSC staff who wanted to arrest an offending driver who drove recklessly and dangerously, thereby causing an accident which affected three vehicles at Iwo Road by Mr Bigg’s area.

The erring driver took the FRSC staff to an unknown destination but was accosted at Oje area by some policemen who attempted to rescue the abducted FRSC official.

In order to demobilise the truck, the police shot at the tyre and succeeded in rescuing the victim. A bullet ricochetted and hit the victim. Victim was rushed to UCH for medical treatment and is responding to treatment.”

One of the cars hit by the erring driver is in police custody. Witnesses/complainants made statements to the police while the offending driver and his vehicle are also in our custody. The incident had nothing to do with extortion.

The abducted, injured FRSC official whose endangered life the police were trying to save was admitted at the hospital, treated and later discharged.”

Source: Tribune

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

