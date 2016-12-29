Many Blind Candidates Also Cheat, WAEC Alleges

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has alleged that many blind candidates that sit for the examinations also cheat, saying they perfect their crafts by colluding with each other. The Head of Test Administration of WAEC in Nigeria, Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, made the revelation in an interview with reporters in Lagos on Wednesday. Iweha-Onukwu said the …

The post Many Blind Candidates Also Cheat, WAEC Alleges appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

