Many Blind Candidates Also Cheat, WAEC Alleges

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Education | 0 comments

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has alleged that many blind candidates that sit for the examinations also cheat, saying they perfect their crafts by colluding with each other. The Head of Test Administration of WAEC in Nigeria, Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, made the revelation in an interview with reporters in Lagos on Wednesday. Iweha-Onukwu said the …

