Marchisio To Teammates: Milan Will Be Looking For Revenge

Juventus midfielder, Claudio Marchisio believes AC Milan will be out for revenge when they play in the Supercoppa Italianna on Friday.

Juventus beat Milan 1-0 in last season’s Coppa Italia final, but the Rossoneri look rejuvenated under Montella.

And Marchisio has warned Juventus, who lost 1-0 to Milan back in October of a revenge mission their rivals are set on.

“It is a one-off fixture against a team that has made a very good start to the season so we will need to be at our very best to come out on top,” Marchisio told reporters.

“Milan will be dangerous for two reasons: firstly, they will be hungry for revenge after the Coppa Italia final and secondly, they are coming here on the back of a very positive first half of the season.

“They were not in the title race last time out but they have begun in the best way possible so far mixing experience with the desire of their younger players to good effect.

We are expecting a difficult 90 minutes; they will be here to win and seize the trophy from our grasp.

“What sets this group apart is our ability to make the most of whatever chance comes our way and take any challenge we face head on. We want to end 2016 in perfect fashion with a bit of silverware.”

