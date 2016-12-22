Mario Balotelli Shown A Red Card Against Bordeaux

Mario Balotelli was sent off in stoppage time as nine-man Nice saw their lead at the top of Ligue 1 trimmed to two points heading into the winter break following their goalless draw at Bordeaux.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker, recently linked with a return to the Premier League, was sent off in stoppage time for kicking out at Igor Lewczuk while his team-mate Younès Belhanda also saw red moments later.

Mario Balotelli’s sending off came just hours after his agent Mino Raiola revealed the Italian could be on his way back to the Premier League and he had ‘already held talks with English clubs’.I

The post Mario Balotelli Shown A Red Card Against Bordeaux appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

