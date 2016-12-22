Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mario Balotelli Shown A Red Card Against Bordeaux 

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Mario Balotelli was sent off in stoppage time as nine-man Nice saw their lead at the top of Ligue 1 trimmed to two points heading into the winter break following their goalless draw at Bordeaux.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker, recently linked with a return to the Premier League, was sent off in stoppage time for kicking out at Igor Lewczuk while his team-mate Younès Belhanda also saw red moments later.

Mario Balotelli’s sending off came just hours after his agent Mino Raiola revealed the Italian could be on his way back to the Premier League and he had ‘already held talks with English clubs’.I 

READ ALSO :“Mario Balotelli Has Had Talks With English Clubs Over Return To EPL” – Mino Raiola

The post Mario Balotelli Shown A Red Card Against Bordeaux  appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.