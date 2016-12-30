Chelsea vs Stoke preview: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it? – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Chelsea vs Stoke preview: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?
The Independent
Jon Walters: The Stoke forward hasn't scored since his goal in the Potters' 2-0 victory over Burnley at the beginning of the month. With Marko Arnautovic out through suspension too, Walters may be the visitors' main hope of a goal at Stamford Bridge.
We taught Victor Moses how to defend – Stoke City manager, Hughes
Chelsea vs Stoke: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and will it end up 5-0 or 6-0?
Stoke fan view: How Stoke can go about getting a positive result against Chelsea
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG