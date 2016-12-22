Pages Navigation Menu

Marseille Manager, Rudi Garcia Denies Mikel Link

Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has denied the reports that he is set to sign Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi in the January transfer window. Marseille according to reports are ready to smash their wage structure to sign Mikel on a £70,000 deal. Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr recently claimed that Mikel was…

