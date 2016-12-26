Maryam Abacha American University Earmarks N1bn For Permanent Site

The management of Maryam Abacha America University has said it will expend N1billion for the construction of buildings at it permanent site.

“The N1billion will also be used for the construction of lecture theatres, classrooms, administrative blocks and laboratories in the university,” it said.

The owner and proprietor of the Abacha American University, Dr Adamu Gwarzo stated this during the foundation laying ceremony of the university’s permanent site at Jiratawa village in Maradi, Niger Republic.

Gwarzo said that the management would provide state of art equipment for usage by the university students, especially in the areas of health science and technological studies.

“The management will provide all the infrastructural development at the permanent site in phases.

“The university pledges to lay solid foundation and contribute its quota in the educational sector with the aim of strengthening the existing relationship between Niger and Nigeria.

“The establishment of the University will bring about the boosting of the socio-economic development of Niger Republic in general and the state of Maradi in particular,” he said.

In her remarks, the former Nigerian first lady, Dr Maryam Abacha, commended the management of the University for naming the institution after her.

