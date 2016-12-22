Mashaba sacked as South Africa coach

The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Thursday announced that Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba has been fired as head coach of Bafana Bafana, with disciplinary measures taken against the 66-year-old.

Mashaba’s future was under the microscope after he lashed out at his employers following South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Polokwane last month, africanFootball.com reports.

He was subsequently barred from traveling with the Bafana to Maputo, and has since been shown the exit door.

Mashaba led Bafana Bafana to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, but was heavily scrutinized after South Africa failed to qualify for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

The post Mashaba sacked as South Africa coach appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

