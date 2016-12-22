Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MASSOB slams Sultan of Sokoto ‘for mocking Ndigbo’ in Enugu

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The-Sultan-of-Sokoto-Muhammad-Sa-ad-Abubakar-III

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, slammed the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, over what it described as crude remarks against Ndigbo in Enugu State. The Sultan had on Monday, while speaking in the state, called on Nigerians to stop using ethnicity and religion to divide the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

MASSOB slams Sultan of Sokoto ‘for mocking Ndigbo’ in Enugu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.