Arsene Wenger reveals 'big respect' for Olivier Giroud after striker grabs late winner against West Brom
Daily Mail
Arsene Wenger reveals 'big respect' for Olivier Giroud after striker grabs late winner against West Brom
Daily Mail
Arsene Wenger insists his 'honest relationship' with Olivier Giroud keeps the France hitman hungry for success at Arsenal. Giroud bullied Gareth McAuley before heading Arsenal to a last-gasp 1-0 Premier League win over West Brom at the Emirates Stadium …
