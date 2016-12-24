Maternal Mortality: Jigawa distributes 20 Vehicles

The Jigawa Government has procured 20 Volkswagen Saloon vehicles under Haihuwa lafiya program aimed at reducing material mortality across the state. Deputy Governor, Barrister Ibrahim Hassan said the vehicles were purchased at the cost of N21 million to be distributed at hard to reach areas of the state. He said the aim of the vehicles […]

