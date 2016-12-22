Mats Hummels: Bayern defender goes blond after losing bet

Hummels said his striking hair change was a forfeit after losing a game of skittles during a visit to Munich's Oktoberfest.

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels dyed his hair blond for Wednesday’s 3-0 top-of-the-table win over RB Leipzig after losing a bet at the Oktoberfest beer festival, he revealed.

The 28-year-old World Cup winner, who normally has dark hair, went peroxide blond for the high-profile showdown at Munich’s Allianz Arena which saw Bundesliga leaders Bayern open a three-point gap over second-placed Leipzig.

Hummels said his striking hair change was a forfeit after losing a game of skittles during a visit to Munich’s Oktoberfest, the world’s most popular annual beer festival, to which the Bayern squad pay an annual visit.

"After one throw, my opponent had already knocked over more than I had in my three attempts," the defender told Sky, who was careful not to name who he lost the bet to.

Hummels seemed happy enough with his new hair do.

"I was afraid it would look worse. It will grow out so in a few weeks it will all be over."

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

