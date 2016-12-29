Mayorkun Wins “Rookie of the Year” Award at The Headies 2016

DMW Artist Mayorkun has won The Headies 2016 “Rookie of the Year” The Headies secretariat today announced Mayorkun widely known for his club banger “Eleko”as the winner of 2016 “Rookie of the year’” award. Dice Ailes, Dremo, Terry Apala and Mz kiss were part of the nominees. After all the entries and votes from the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

