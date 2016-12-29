Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Med-View Airline pleads with aggrieved passengers over delayed luggage

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Med-View Airline on Thursday assured no fewer than 100 passengers whose luggage were delayed at the Gatwick Airport, London, that they would arrive Nigeria by Dec. 31 The Airline Managing Director, Mr Muneer Bankole, gave the assurance during an interactive session with the aggrieved passengers at the airline’s office in Lagos. Bankole explained that 365 […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Med-View Airline pleads with aggrieved passengers over delayed luggage appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.