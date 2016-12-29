Med-View Airline pleads with aggrieved passengers over delayed luggage
Med-View Airline on Thursday assured no fewer than 100 passengers whose luggage were delayed at the Gatwick Airport, London, that they would arrive Nigeria by Dec. 31 The Airline Managing Director, Mr Muneer Bankole, gave the assurance during an interactive session with the aggrieved passengers at the airline’s office in Lagos. Bankole explained that 365 […]
