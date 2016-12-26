Pages Navigation Menu

Left over baggage: Med-View Airline dispatches another plane to London

Vanguard

Left over baggage: Med-View Airline dispatches another plane to London
Vanguard
Med-View Airline, Monday, dispatched another plane to London to airlift the baggage the airline left behind after an earlier plane dispatched for that purpose on Saturday returned without the baggage. The airline had blamed Gatwick Airport, UK, baggage …
