Left over baggage: Med-View Airline dispatches another plane to London – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Left over baggage: Med-View Airline dispatches another plane to London
Vanguard
Med-View Airline, Monday, dispatched another plane to London to airlift the baggage the airline left behind after an earlier plane dispatched for that purpose on Saturday returned without the baggage. The airline had blamed Gatwick Airport, UK, baggage …
Like Arik, Medview airline appeals to passengers over delayed luggage
Med-View Apologises To Customers Over Luggage Delay
Med-View: Why we left passengers' luggage in London
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG