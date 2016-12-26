Med-View Apologises To Customers Over Luggage Delay

Med-View Airline has expressed regret over the delay of some baggage in Gatwick Airport, saying that the airport had on arrival of the aircraft said it had no capacity to screen the baggage as only a handful of its workforce was on duty because of holiday.

The airline special flight dispatched to London on last Saturday to airlift left over baggage returned without the affected baggage following the inability of Gatwick Airport authorities to screen them.

The airline in a statement signed by the the media consultant, Obuke Oyibotha which was released weekend, regretted the inconveniences caused the affected passengers whose left over baggage are still in London by this unhealthy development.

“We thought by Sunday we would have resolved the left over baggage issue if not for Gatwick Airport authorities, the airline Chief Operating Officer (COO/AM) Engineer Lookman Animashaun said.

