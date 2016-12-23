Med-View expands West Coast operations to Monrovia

By Lawani Mikairu

MED-VIEW Airline, Tuesday, expanded its West African sub region flight operations with the commencement of flight services to Monrovia Liberia and Freetown Sierra Leone via Accra Ghana.

The inaugural flight of Med-View Airline to the two countries took off from Lagos via Kotoka International Airport, Ghana to Roberts International Airport, Liberia and Freetown International Airport, Sierra Leone.The outbound flight head straight to Kotoka in Ghana before going back to Nigeria.

According to the airline media consultant, Chief Obuke Oyibotha, “It was with delight and ecstasy that the two countries – Liberia and Sierra Leone- welcomed the airline describing the operations as a giant step by Med-View towards strengthening regional integration among ECOWAS countries”.

“At the Roberts International Airport, Liberia where the flight was received, the Special Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, Ambassador Tunde Ajisomo, described the new operation as a courageous move by Med-View to fill the vacuum created by absence of African airlines plying the West African routes”. He said the development aligns with the vision of ECOWAS to deepen trade and economic relations between African countries and their peoples.

Responding, Managing Director of Med-View Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole said the airline decided to open up the two routes simultaneously because of his belief in deepening regional integration which the West African leaders have been agitating for. According to him, the flight service would also improve business activities, capacities and capabilities of people of the two countries.

He added that Med-View Airline is in Liberia and Sierra Leone to create jobs for the people of the two countries. He assured that the airline would be consistent in the new routes, saying the airline would expand in the two countries and provide more jobs for their people.

Speaking in Freetown, the MD said, “This airline has no comparism on our zero tolerance for on- time departure. You keep faith with us, we tell people what we do and our service on board is incomparable. What I will advise every body here is to fly Med-View.We are commencing the flight here -Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and you would see the difference”.

At Freetown International Airport, Sierra Leone, the country’s Minister of Transport and Aviation, Leonard Koroma who was patiently awaiting the arrival of the flight said the government and people of Sierra Leone are delighted with the development.

Also speaking Nigerian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Gladys Dupeola- Quist Adebiyi said the new flight opening would boost trade relations between Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The post Med-View expands West Coast operations to Monrovia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

