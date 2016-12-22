Media personality Emma Ugolee in need of financial support as he battles kidney disease – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Media personality Emma Ugolee in need of financial support as he battles kidney disease
Emmanuel Ugolee, known on TV, newspapers and online as Emma Ugolee has been battling with kidney disease for about four years and now requires financial support to have a kidney transplant. The media personality has spoken many times of his …
