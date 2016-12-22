Medical Director seeks revival of football clubs by health institutions
Dr Emeka Ogah, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHA), Abakaliki, has called on the relevant authorities to revive football clubs owned by health institutions. Ogah made the appeal during the closing of the 2016 (FETHA) Chief Medical Director’s Cup at the Abakaliki Township Stadium. According to him, such clubs added spice…
The post Medical Director seeks revival of football clubs by health institutions appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG