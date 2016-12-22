Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Medical Director seeks revival of football clubs by health institutions

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Football, Health | 0 comments

Dr Emeka Ogah, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHA), Abakaliki, has called on the relevant authorities to revive football clubs owned by health institutions. Ogah made the appeal during the closing of the 2016 (FETHA) Chief Medical Director’s Cup at the Abakaliki Township Stadium. According to him, such clubs added spice…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Medical Director seeks revival of football clubs by health institutions appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.