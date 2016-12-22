Meet Chioma Obiadi, Miss Nigeria 2016 (Photos)

Anambra-Born Chioma Obiadi Emerges MISS NIGERIA 2016. The Anambra state representative in the Most Beautiful Girl Nigeria pageant, MBGN, CHIOMA OBIADI has emerged the 40th Miss Nigeria. The 40th edition of the event was held at the Eko Hotel Convention & Suites in Lagos on Tuesday. ALSO READ: UN Distributes Free 22,000 Condoms To CALABAR Residents, See Why! Anambra-Born Chioma Obiadi who was crowned at the event will be replacing the outgoing Queen and 39th Miss Nigeria, Leesi Peter. See Beautiful photos of Queen Chioma Obiadi Below:

