Meet Nigerian man who kidnapped himself and asked uncle for ransom (photo)

The Delta State Police Command has arrested one Justice Ifeanyi aged 21 years who allegedly planned to kidnap himself with intent to extort money from his uncle.

According to the Police, Ifeanyi planned his own kidnap and made a ransom demand of four million naira to secure his release. The suspect confessed to the crime.

“I left Rivers for Delta state to plan my kidnap so that I can collect money from my uncle to complete my father’s house in the village.

“The gang began to threaten me when my uncle refused to pay the ransom so I had to run away.”

Channlstv also reports that the police also apprehended a 39-year-old man who was caught in the act of packaging adulterated alcoholic drinks for sale to the public.

The suspect whom the Police said has already been charged to court, is identified as Ugochukwu Alozie aged 39 years.

He had in his possession, bottles, cartons, labels of expensive brands of hot alcoholic drinks.