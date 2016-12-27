Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet Nigerian man who kidnapped himself and asked uncle for ransom (photo)

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Delta State Police Command has arrested one Justice Ifeanyi aged 21 years who allegedly planned to kidnap himself with intent to extort money from his uncle.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to the Police, Ifeanyi planned his own kidnap and made a ransom demand of four million naira to secure his release. The suspect confessed to the crime.

“I left Rivers for Delta state to plan my kidnap so that I can collect money from my uncle to complete my father’s house in the village.

“The gang began to threaten me when my uncle refused to pay the ransom so I had to run away.”

Channlstv also reports that the police also apprehended a 39-year-old man who was caught in the act of packaging adulterated alcoholic drinks for sale to the public.

The suspect whom the Police said has already been charged to court, is identified as Ugochukwu Alozie aged 39 years.

He had in his possession, bottles, cartons, labels of expensive brands of hot alcoholic drinks.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.