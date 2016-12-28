Pages Navigation Menu

Meet the American billionaire that took the Chibok girls under his wing

Black American billionaire, Mr. Robert Smith, is currently sponsoring the education of 24 Chibok schoolgirls, among them, the first set of escapees from Boko Haram at the American University of Nigeria, Yola.

It costs anywhere from $5,000 to $11,000 a year to educate a student at the school which is owned by wealthy Nigerian politician and businessman Atiku Abubakar.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement on Monday. 
He said Smith has also offered to pay for the education of the 21 Chibok girls released through negotiations and was offering to take responsibility for all the others “who will hopefully be eventually set free.”
The presidential spokesman said the Murtala Mohammed Foundation in the country was equally
interested in sponsoring the Chibok girls’ education. 
Robert Smith is a 54-year-old businessman.

