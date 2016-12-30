Meet The Police Officer That Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria (Photo)
A young gallant Police officer Abba Kyari has been promoted as the youngest Assistant Commissioner of Police in Nigeria at 41-years-old.
He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police on 16th December, 2016 by the Nigerian Police Force.
Sharing the honourable feat on social media, he wrote: “Glory be to Almighty GOD and My Sincere Appreciation To IGP Ibrahim Idris, The Police Service commission, My Family, Friends and Well Wishers. I have been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank of Assistant Commissioner of police based on IGP’s Recommendation for Gallantry, Exceptional and Superlative Performance. At 41yrs am the Youngest Assistant Commissioner of police in Nigeria Today. Please Join me to Celebrate this Great Moment.”
