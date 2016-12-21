Meet the Woman Who Has Slept with 50 Men in Three Months (Photos)

A woman simply identified as Mum Sarah accused of sleeping with 50 men in three months by the former lover of cheating on him while a guest at Jeremy Kyle’s show.

According to The Sun UK, Mum Sarah shocked viewers when she admitted to sleeping with 50 men in three months.

Derek, the father of the woman’s son had claimed Sarah would only let him see his son if he had s*x with her and told Jezza she had scored the half century in a few months.

He did have the grace to add: “That’s an estimate.”

But when his furious ex stormed on stage she shouted: “So why is it about my s*x life?

“So what if I slept with 50 men in three months? So what?”



Then she added: “Fabulous. I should get paid for it.”

She also accused Derek of cheating on her, saying: “I found him in bed with another woman when I was six months pregnant.”

Asked why she still slept with him just over a month before the show, she said: “It just happens.”

Well that explains it. Even Jeremy had s*x on the brain by this time.

He asked: “Is he good?”

Sarah said: “He’s a good dad…”

Jezza butted in: “I’m talking about sex.”

But he wasn’t going to be reeled in by femme fatale Sarah.

Kneeling beside her in a slightly flirty manner, he told her: “I’m not number 51.”