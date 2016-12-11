Mega Party: Members may settle for ADP as a name

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – AHEAD of 2018 Presidential election, political intrigues and realignment are beginning to shape the political scene, with moves by politicians to form a mega party.

Vanguard gathered weekend that barring any last minute change, politicians and conveners of the new political party drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were already fine tuning the name for the new party.

According to a source, the group which would be drawn from all the six geo- political zones of the country would converge on Abuja, the nation’s capital, Monday, December 19th, 2016 to conclude on a name for the new party.

It was however gathered that the members have already come up with a name known as the Action Democratic Party, ADP, just as the source said that if members agree on the name and structure, all the documents would then be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to commence the process of full registration.

Meanwhile, Senators from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the APC, have not taken any position as they have remained aloof against the backdrop that anyone spoken to on the matter, were not ready to come up with any position.

The source said, “The name of the new party is Action Democratic Party, ADP, we will meet on 19th December in Abuja to look at the structure and send to INEC the name. At the meeting, we will determine who would be the pro tem Chairman. Everyone will be invited, those expected are from the six geo- political zones of the country as well as the Senatorial districts.

“Our proposed party will come out from the ashes of PDP and APC.”

