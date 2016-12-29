Mercy Tabernacle gives foodstuffs to the poor

To celebrate the Yuletide with the less privileged and give back to the society, Mercy Tabernacle in Ogba, Lagos has donated food items, toiletries, shoes and clothing to members of its host communities.

Speaking to The Guardian on the initiative, Bishop Bankole Jefferson, founder of the church, said the initiative tagged Help From Above, is a command from Heaven.

“God gave us a mandate to feed the less privilege. We have been doing this for the past 20 years. We don’t only provide food but also provide scholarship for indigent students and assist poor people financially to do business.

We run this programme three times every year. Since we started, it has been wonderful. We have received a lot of support and donors come around. We go the extra mile to do what we can do to accomplish this great mission.

“Economic depression does not negate the word of God. It is God that has given us the word and since we embarked on it. We have never lacked supply. There is no segregation whatsoever. We give to everyone irrespective of religious beliefs or affiliations.

He advised other ministers of God to give to the downtrodden. “I urge those working in Gods vineyard to have the heart of giving. We will rather like to build human beings than building cathedrals. We also do this in other parts of the country. We hope to continue this next year.”

