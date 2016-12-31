Merkel: Islamist terrorism biggest test for Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel in a New Year’s address to the nation on Saturday said Islamist terrorism is the biggest test facing Germany. The German chancellor has vowed to introduce laws that improve security after a deadly attack before Christmas in Berlin. Merkel, seeking a fourth term as chancellor in 2017, described 2016 as a year that gave many the impressions that the world had “turned upside down”.

