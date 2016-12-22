Merry Christmas from the Dakolos! See their Picture Perfect Christmas Photo – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
Merry Christmas from the Dakolos! See their Picture Perfect Christmas Photo
Bella Naija
Music star Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola, as well as their three kids, are picture perfect in this Christmas photo shot by Anuel Modebe. The family poses it up in their matching outfits as they smile for the camera. Timi Dakolo posted the photo on …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG