Merry Christmas from the Yobos! See Football Superstar Family’s Photoshoot

We are enjoying the beautiful and happy Christmas vibes! Check out this lovely family shoot featuring the Yobo family. Football superstar Joseph Yobo and his beauty queen wife Adaeze Yobo along with their children.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

