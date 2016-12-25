Merry Christmas from the Yobos! See Football Superstar Family’s Photoshoot
We are enjoying the beautiful and happy Christmas vibes! Check out this lovely family shoot featuring the Yobo family. Football superstar Joseph Yobo and his beauty queen wife Adaeze Yobo along with their children.
