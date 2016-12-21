Pages Navigation Menu

Michael Phelps Covers Sports Illustrated With All His Gold Medals!

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

American swimmer and Olympic legend, Michael Phelps covers the latest edition of Sports Illustrated. Considered the greatest Olympian of all time, Phelps’s cover for the 12th edition of the magazine sees him sporting his 23 Olympic Gold medals. Talking about his final individual race, Phelps told Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden how he knew it was time for …

