Micheal Okpara University 2016/2017 CEC Admission List Released.
This is to inform the general public that Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) has released the First Admission list of Continuing Education Centre (CEC) for the 2016/2017 Academic year. How To Check Your Admission Status -Visit http://mouau.edu.ng/20162017-cec-admission-list -Click on the link that says “Click Here to Check Your -Admission Status” -Enter your Application …
