Micheal Okpara University 2016/2017 CEC Admission List Released.

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) has released the First Admission list of Continuing Education Centre (CEC) for the 2016/2017 Academic year. How To Check Your Admission Status -Visit http://mouau.edu.ng/20162017-cec-admission-list -Click on the link that says “Click Here to Check Your -Admission Status” -Enter your Application …

