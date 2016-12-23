Michel Vorm Extends His Tottenham Contract Until 2018

Tottenham deputy goalkeeper Michel Vorm has followed his senior colleague Hugo Lloris in signing a new contract at White Hart Lane.

The Netherlands international goalkeeper, who signed from Swansea City in July 2014, has agreed a deal until the summer of 2018.

The 33-year-old has made 26 appearances for Spurs and has won 15 caps for the Netherlands, the last of which came during the 2014 World Cup finals.

Tottenham No. 1 Lloris signed a new six-year deal on Thursday, December 22.

“That I can extend my contract here is very positive. I’m very happy here,” he told Tottenham’s official website.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the staff and players and I think we’ve shown already that we can compete with the best.

“We have to take more steps ahead, we’ve got the new stadium coming up, this year we played Champions League football for the first time with this group so these kind of things are very positive.

“I think to be a part of that is very special,” Vorm added.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker, Tom Carroll, Harry Winks and Cameron Carter-Vickers have all signed new deals this season.

The post Michel Vorm Extends His Tottenham Contract Until 2018 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

