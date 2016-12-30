Micho picks 26 for Tunisia friendly
Cranes coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic has named 26 to fly to Tunisia today as the team starts their final leg of preparations ahead of the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2017 in Gabon.
Abdul Malik Vitalis, Ronald Mukiibi, Isma Watenga and Derrick Nsibambi are the players dropped, but coach Micho has said they are on standby in case of injuries to the rest of the squad.
According to the FUFA website, three more players will be reduced before the team travels to Abu Dhabi for the final friendlies against Slovakia and Ivory Coast.
The 26 picked:
Goalkeepers: Odongkara Robert, Benjamin Ochan, Salim Jamal, Denis Onyango
Rest of team: Denis Iguma, Nicholas Wadada, Joseph Ochaya, Murushid Juuko, Shafiq Batambuze, Godfrey Walusimbi, Isaac Isinde, Hassan Wasswa, Timothy Awanyi, Mike Azira, Tonny Mawejje, Geoffrey Kizito, Luwagga Kizito Moses Oloya, Muzamir Mutyaba, Khalid Aucho, Geoffrey Massa, Idris Lubega, Muhammad Shaban, Geoffrey Serunkuma, Yunus Sentamu and Faruku Miya.
LuwaggaKizito, Geoffrey Kizito, Moses Oloya and Odongkara will connect from their respective clubs to Tunisia while Denis Onyango is under special fitness training session.
|4 January 2017Friendly
|Tunisia
|–
|Uganda
|Tunis, Tunisia
|8 January 2017Friendly
|Slovakia
|–
|Uganda
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|11 January 2017Friendly
|Ivory Coast
|–
|Uganda
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|17 January 20172017 AFCON
|Ghana
|–
|Uganda
|Port-Gentil, Gabon
|21 January 20172017 AFCON
|Egypt
|–
|Uganda
|Port-Gentil, Gabon
|25 January 20172017 AFCON
|Uganda
|–
|Mali
|Oyem, Gabon
