Under Israeli pressure, UN vote on settlements postponed – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in World


Under Israeli pressure, UN vote on settlements postponed
Daily Mail
JERUSALEM (AP) — Under heavy Israeli pressure, Egypt on Thursday indefinitely postponed a planned U.N. vote on a proposed Security Council resolution that sought to condemn Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, …
