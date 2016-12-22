Under Israeli pressure, UN vote on settlements postponed – Daily Mail
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Under Israeli pressure, UN vote on settlements postponed
Daily Mail
JERUSALEM (AP) — Under heavy Israeli pressure, Egypt on Thursday indefinitely postponed a planned U.N. vote on a proposed Security Council resolution that sought to condemn Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, …
UN abruptly postpones vote to halt Israeli settlements 'indefinitely'
UN postpones vote on Israeli settlements at last minute
Middle East|Trump Pressures Obama Over UN Resolution on Israeli Settlements
