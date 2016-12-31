Mignolet Wants To Be Number One

Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have both been in immense form for Liverpool sparking rumours of an exit for the Belgian shots topper, who says he doesn’t want to be number 2.

Karius replaced the Belgium international in the starting lineup earlier this season, but has regained his spot in the starting XI.

And Mignolet who joined the Reds in 2013, is determined to be the number one at Anfield and remain between the sticks.

“I’ve said all along I don’t want to be a number two goalkeeper,” he told the Times of India.

“I’m 28 years old and I want to play week in, week out.”

The Reds are currently second in the table, six points behind leaders Chelsea, ahead of a crunch meeting with fellow title contenders Manchester City.

“We are feeling good,” he said.

“This year Liverpool have been proving that we have a real chance to win the Premier League. We know it is going to be a very tough battle right to the end but these are the games we have to win.

“Until now I give almost eight out of 10 to the team for what we have achieved so far. But we are only halfway through.”

The post Mignolet Wants To Be Number One appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

