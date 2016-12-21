Migos, Davido, Wande Coal, others shutdown Beat FM Christmas Concert

By Omobolanle Jonah

Tuesday Night, the 2016 edition of the Beat FM Christmas concert took place at The Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Notable faces like Naeto C, Dorcas Fapson, VJ Adams, Ehiz, Bizzle, DJ Cuppy, DJ Lambo graced the event, which saw amazing performances from both international acts present at the concert.

There was an excellent mix of both International and local acts, which set the upbeat mood for the concert.

Also featured were notable Nigerian artistes such as Davido, Patoranking, Wande Coal, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Uzikwendu, Dammy Krane, Simi, Falz, Mayorkun and a couple of others

The concert opened with performances from Nigerian artistes like Saeon, Mayorkun, Uzi, Mologo, Dot man who dictated the mood and pace of the concert.

West London group, WSTRN thrilled the fans with some of their hit singles like In2A-list, Come down, Got love, Coming home, wait for it, Social, Trap love and the reception was very encouraging as the musicians gave an absolutely amazing performance at the concert.

London rap duo, Krept & Konan are not new to the Nigerian audience so it felt more like a back to back as they were here last year for the same concert. They also got fans screaming and singing along to some of their popular songs like Freak of the week, Young and Reckless

True to his moniker, Omo Baba Olowo, Davido brought the show to a standstill when he climbed on stage and gave a show stopping performance, which left revelers screaming.

American hip-hop group, Migos gave a terrific performance as they kept the crowd cheering while they did the closing performance of the concert.

General Manager, Megalectrics, Deji Awokoya said he was elated at the turnout of music fans to the event.

Awokoya said: “We’re proud to say the show was a success and it just goes to show that THE BEAT 99.9FM is the number one youth oriented radio station in Nigeria. The caliber of international acts and the response from the audience just goes to show that THE BEAT 99.9FM has a clearly defined target audience and we fully understand this audience and what makes them tick.”

He further said: “We hope to bring an even better experience next year so everyone should be on the lookout. Its important to mention that this event would not have been possible without the input of a lot of people that work at the station and I would like to personally say Thank you to my colleagues for their involvement in what was a great event.”

The concert was definitely one to remember for music lovers present at the venue. It was a fantastic experience also for the international acts as they were particularly happy to be performing to Africa’s largest population.

