Mikel seeks Drogba’s advice on move to Marseille

Mikel Obi has quizzed Chelsea legend Didier Drogba over a switch to Marseille. The Nigerian midfielder is heading out of Stamford Bridge. Mikel’s contract is up at the end of the season and he doesn’t look like getting a new one. He’s not played at all under Antonio Conte this season, and will want to…

The post Mikel seeks Drogba’s advice on move to Marseille appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

