Mikel's reps storm Italy as AC Milan join chase
Daily Trust
Enjoying the holidays is the last thing on the mind of representatives of Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi as they have stormed Italian club Inter Milan to discuss a possible transfer for the Nigeria star. This comes just as Inter's main city rivals AC …
John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his partner, Olga
