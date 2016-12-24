Militancy: Ship Owners Lose N2.3trn To Foreign Insurance Firms Yearly

Foreign and local Shipowners as well as charterers entering Nigerian territorial and coastal waters are paying a whopping N2.3trillion annually to foreign insurance companies for operating on the country’s waters, LEADERSHIP Weekend has exclusively gathered.

Each of the 5,000 vessels calling at Nigerian Ports annually, it was learnt, is made to pay $100,000 as insurance premium tagged ‘War Risk’ on ships coming to Nigerian waters.

To this end, the shipowners both local and foreign ones pay over N2.3trillion (using N465 exchange rate to calculate) to insure their ships against any attack on a yearly basis, a development the ship owners are complaining bitterly about.

Inside sources in the insurance industry disclosed that the shipowners are made to pay as much as $100,000 dollars amounting to N45.5 million as war risk, not because the country is fighting war, but because of the resurgence of militancy in the South-South region and the activities of Boko Haram in the North Eastern part of the country.

And with the cost of replacing a damaged vessel amounting to billions of Naira, insurance experts said this charge is considerate, taking into consideration the current economic reality.

Currently, only few local insurance companies have the needed capacity to underwrite marine risks; hence, most marine insurances, especially as regards ship insurances, are always ceded abroad.

In some cases, however, this business is being shared between the local insurers and foreign insurers, even though the foreign insurers retain the highest risks and premiums.

Because of low capacity of most underwriters in the country, the insurance industry is losing about N2 trillion on a yearly basis to these foreign insurers.

Currently, the total premium income of insurance industry is still around N300 billion, while industry watchers believe that if the insurance industry could retain most of the N2 trillion, the sector would have the capacity to contribute meaningfully to the country’s GDP and economic development.

Speaking on this development, a former Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Capt. Adamu Biu lamented tagging Nigeria as war risk when it was not in a war situation.

According to him, apart from the fact that it is a serious embarrassment to the country, tagging Nigeria war risk fuels inflation in the country.

Biu said, “The threat to life and property is a serious challenge to any industry. Security of our waterways is a phenomenon that must be addressed decisively and urgently if foreign participation is to be expected in our shipping industry.

“Presently, Shipowners and chaterers are made to pay insurance premium of up to $100,000 per vessel’s call to any Nigerian port. It is called ‘War Risk’. This is a serious embarrassment to the nation as we are not at war. It also add to inflation in the country as Shipowners simply find a way to pass this bill to the cargo intrest

Also speaking, a former Ship captain and former President of the National Association of Merchant Navy and Water Transport Senior Staff Association, Thomas Kemewerigha, described the South South region as the most notorious, even as he called for proper policing of the water channels.

He said the fear of kidnapping has chased away local fishing trawlers and other seafarers, urging the Navy to rise up to its duties. “Now that seafarers are scared to venture into Nigerian wa­ters, the economy is affected and jobs are lost regularly. Revenues accruable to the government is reduced because import is also reduced. The multiplier effect is much,” he added.

However, maritime experts said the notoriety of Nigerian waters spells doom for the country which, if left unchecked, may compel international maritime organisations to label Nigeria as war risk or high risk nation despite the fact that there is no war in the coun­try.

The direct effect of this is astronomical increase in cost of imports because only fewer vessels will have the cour­age to come and their calling at any Nigerian port, especially in the South South region, will come with scathing fees.

Analysts also say the development would hurt the nation’s economy be­cause reduced imports without match­ing local production would be unpalat­able for an import dependent economy like Nigeria.

As poor dredging of Calabar port cost shippers N100bn annually

Meanwhile, shippers in the North Eastern and South Eastern part of Nigeria are spending over N100 billion annually on freight cost due to the non-viability of Calabar port which is expected to serve the areas, LEADERSHIP Weekend can authoritatively report.

The dredging of the shallow channel of Calabar port had been enmeshed in controversies, with over $56million spent to dredge the shallow draft and channel of the port to receive bigger vessels, all to no avail.

Findings by our correspondent reveal that since the Calabar port has remained unviable, business owners at the commercial nerve centre of Aba, Onitsha, Owerri and Enugu import their cargoes through the Western Ports in Lagos -Apapa and Tin Can for upward movement to the South East.

But shippers from the North Eastern part of the country who are supposed to make use of the Calabar port to import their consignments are being forced to use the Lagos ports, which attracts more freight cost for them as truck operators charge exorbitant amount to move containers from Lagos ports to the areas.

Investigation by this paper shows that trucking of a 40ft container from Lagos ports to the North Eastern part of the country cost between N500,000 to N600,000, while trucking of same to the South East cost N200,000 to N300,000 respectively.

According to the Lagos state Vice Chairman, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) Dry cargo, Abdulahi Muhammed Inuwa, 200 container-laden trucks leave the Lagos ports daily for the South East- Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia and Imo state- for delivery of cargoes.

According to him, the average amount charged by truck owners to move containers from Lagos to Aba or Onitsha ranges from N200,000 to N250,000 per trip, while an average of N300,000 are being charged on trucks to Owerri, Enugu and Abakaliki.

On the North East route, he said over 400 container- laden trucks leave the Western Ports for Bauchi, Taraba, Yola, Gombe, Yobe and Maiduguri daily. He also disclosed that truck owners charge between N450,000 to N600,000.

Corroborating the NARTO Executive, the President, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi said the weight and types of cargo determine the amount to be charged for movement of cargoes to the Eastern part of the country. He however stated that moving cargoes ranges from N230,000 to N260,000.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Ports Consultative Council (NPPC), Otunba Kunle Folarin said the Calabar port was established to service produce from the Eastern part of the country.

Speaking exclusively to our correspondent, Otunba Folarin said no containers vessel can berth at the Calabar port with the present depth of the berth and channel, adding that the shallow draft does not allowed traffic to the port because of the depth of the berth and channel.

‘‘The port is constrained because of the depth of the berth and channel as a way to getting traffic to the ports. If there are no ships berthing at the port, it will not be viable. With the current depth, only ships of 3000 tons will call at the port and no one can expect a container ship of 13 meters to come there; only ship of 6 meters can come there now,’’ he said.

The President, Shippers Association of Cross River State, Mike Ogodo also confirmed that port was supposed to serve the North Eastern and the South Eastern part of the country but has been left completely redundant due to its shallow draft and channel.

Ogodo said no schedule liner vessel call at the port, stressing that this had been a drain in the pocket of its members as they have to import through Lagos ports and pay heavy freight cost on road haulage to move their consignments to their respective destinations.

His words: “There is no scheduled commercial liner coming to Calabar port except people who charter smaller boats to bring in their goods; regular shipping activities are non-existent in Calabar port. Container vessels don’t come here; this has been affecting us negatively. Our members have to bring their consignments through Lagos ports and truck it through the road.’’

According to him, the amount used to bring consignment through trucks to Calabar, Southeast is completely avoidable.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman acknowledged the closeness of the Calabar port to the North Eastern part of the country and the need to open the trade route.

Speaking recently while on an assessment of the Calabar port, she also identified shallow draft and channel as the bane of the Calabar port.

She said, ‘‘I believe the most critical issue with Calabar Port is the issue of dredging to increase the draft and accommodate bigger vessels. We also identified the need for us to jointly work to bring commercial activity to the area. We note the position of the port as very strategic as it relates to the Gulf of Guinea where there are lots of trade that can be harnessed upon.

“We have spoken to the Cross Rivers State Government to help generate and improve techniques that will promote trade. We also noted that Calabar Port is one of the ports closest to the North East region of Nigeria. It is important for us to open that route and revive businesses there.

“There are export potentials in the North Eastern part of the country and this could be done through the Calabar Port. We are reaching out to other organs like the Federal Ministry of Works, Ministry of Trade and Commerce to ensure this trade route from Calabar to the North East is revitalized”.

Also, the chairman, NPA, Emmanuel Adesoye said the federal government plans to dredge the Calabar port to enable large vessels berth and do business.

Addressing journalists in Calabar recently, he said, “We have seen most of these facilities. They are excellent facilities. They are opportunities waiting to be tapped. We know that these are areas that can really help Nigeria in terms of incomes, especially foreign currencies, if properly developed. There are also challenges. For example, the one we see is the draft situation in this area. It is a little bit shallow; we need to do a lot of dredging.’’

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

