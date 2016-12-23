Pages Navigation Menu

Militants want Buhari to sack Ministers for Niger Delta

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ex-Militants (1)

A Militant group, the Action Crocodile Group of Niger Delta (ACGND), the Ondo State chapter, on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Uguru Useni and his counterpart for state, Prof. Claudius Daramola. The militants formed under the auspices of the Niger Delta Avengers are accusing the two […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

