Militants want Buhari to sack Ministers for Niger Delta
A Militant group, the Action Crocodile Group of Niger Delta (ACGND), the Ondo State chapter, on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Uguru Useni and his counterpart for state, Prof. Claudius Daramola. The militants formed under the auspices of the Niger Delta Avengers are accusing the two […]
Militants want Buhari to sack Ministers for Niger Delta
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG