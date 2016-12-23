Pages Navigation Menu

Military, police saved Rivers election – Nwuche

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche has stated that the Nigerian Military and the Police force lived up to expectation in ensuring that election was properly held on December 10, in Rivers State. Nwuche, who spoke in Port Harcourt, said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, improved its […]

