Military Recruit Stab Boy To Death Over N50 ‎Local Bread

Three houses were on Wednesday set ablaze in Bayelsa community of Ozizebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the State following the stabbing to death of a 22 years old boy by a new military recruit over a N50 local bread known as Madiga.

The military recruit, identified as Ayibakare Oguo, 26 years old, stabbed the deceased following an arguement of the beating of his sister.

According to community sources, the victim, identified as Princewill and an indigene of Opuama community in the same local Government, was killed after a fight with the killer.

According to the source, “The accused Ayibakare was alleged to have beaten up the younger sister of the deceased over N50 madiga he bought on credit. So in anger the deceased went to him to inquire why his sister was beaten up and a fight ensued and that was how the deceased was stabbed to death.”

Confirming the development on the floor of the House of Assembly, the member representing Southern Ijaw constituency 2, Hon. Monday Obolo said the killing of the 22 years old boy has led to a repraisal attack and the burning of three houses.

According to Obolo, though the Traditional Rulers and Elders are trying to resolve the matter, angry youths from Opuama have invaded the alleged Killer’s community and set houses ablaze.

Obolo, who received unanimous s‎upport from members of the House, called on security agencies in the State to deployed armed troops to the area to avoid total breakdown of law and order.

