Military Says Boko Haram New Video Mere Propaganda

Authorities of the Nigerian Army have described as mere propaganda the new video being circulated by the purported leader of the Islamic sect Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau claiming it has not been crushed.

Acting Director of Army Public Relation Brigadier General Sani Usman in a statement on Thursday said while effort is on going to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.

“We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing” the statement said.

Usman said the gallant troops deployed in various parts of the north east have continued to intensify search for all persons associated with Boko Haram terrorist group with a view to bring them to justice.

He urged the public to go about their normal lawful business, remain vigilant and security conscious adding that they should also report any suspicious person or group of persons to security agencies

