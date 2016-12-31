Millions in Ukraine in need of humanitarian assistance – UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has estimated that 3.8 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance. The UN relief agency, in a statement, also said an estimated 2.2 million are suffering as a result of no access to quality health services. It said compared to 700,000 people…

