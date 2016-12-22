Minister inaugurates 9-man committee for President Buhari National Open Water Swimming Championship
The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated a nine-man committee to organise the maiden edition of President Muhammadu Buhari National Open Water Swimming Championship. Inaugurating the committee’s Main Organising Committee (MOC), Dalung said the event would help to unify youths and develop sports in Nigeria. He said the event…
The post Minister inaugurates 9-man committee for President Buhari National Open Water Swimming Championship appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG