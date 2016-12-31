Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minister to address 2017 oil, gas confab – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Minister to address 2017 oil, gas confab
Daily Trust
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has agreed to deliver an address at the 16th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, (NOG), in Abuja, the organisers of the event, CWC Group has revealed.
Technical Roundup on Oil & Gas Stocks — Carrizo Oil & Gas, Jones Energy, Gastar Exploration, and EXCO ResourcesPR Newswire (press release)
Brokerage Firm Target Review on Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)AR News
Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Broker Price Targets For The Coming WeekFiscal Standard
Press Telegraph –BNB Daily (blog) –Investor Newswire –Benchmark Monitor
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.