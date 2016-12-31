Minister to address 2017 oil, gas confab – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Minister to address 2017 oil, gas confab
Daily Trust
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has agreed to deliver an address at the 16th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, (NOG), in Abuja, the organisers of the event, CWC Group has revealed.
