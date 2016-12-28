Minister warns of fake dollars in circulation

… says Nigerians are being arrested Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, has warned that there are fake US dollar notes in circulation in Nigeria, driven by growing demand for the currency. Ogbeh said in an exclusive interview with BusinessDay in Abuja, that some criminals were taking advantage of the scarcity of the…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Minister warns of fake dollars in circulation appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

