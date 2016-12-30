Pages Navigation Menu

Minjin – Boogie (Dir. by Matt Max) – Daily Post Nigeria

Daily Post Nigeria

Minjin – Boogie (Dir. by Matt Max)
Former Kennis Music signee Minjin is out with his last piece of work for the year. This one is the visuals to his buzzing single “Boogie”. The dance floor shaking dance single has over the course of time since its release been garnering rave reviews
